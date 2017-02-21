Damascus blocks Syrian Oscar nominee from heading to Academy Awards
Two members of the Syrian Civil Defense rescue workers team, called The White Helmets, are staying home from the Oscars, where a film about their efforts is in the running for best documentary short. A Syrian cameraman and rescue worker whose documentary about the "White Helmets" Civil Defence group has been nominated for an Oscar will not attend the awards ceremony because Damascus has cancelled his passport, the group said on Sunday.
