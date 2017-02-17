Controversial Syrian-German artist to launch new project in Scotland

The Syrian artist Manaf Halbouni stands in front of his sculpture "Monument" which was erected in Dresden, Germany, 6 February 2017. The bus is a part of three vertically erected busses, which make up the sculpture.Photo: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa- A German-Syrian artist, whose work about the conflict in Syria has caused controversy, is to unveil a new work in Scotland which will imagine life if the Ottoman Empire had thrived - and divided Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.