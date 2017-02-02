Coloradoan story spurs accountant's quest to help Syrian refugees in Europe
Coloradoan story spurs accountant's quest to help Syrian refugees in Europe Harrison Feind volunteers with A Drop in the Ocean, which provides direct aid to refugees. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k6gYhC Harrison Feind, 26, of Lafayette, Colorado, helps a young refugee put her shoes on at a camp in Greece.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
