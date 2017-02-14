Challenges await Syrian opposition as...

Challenges await Syrian opposition as peace talks on the horizon

Syria's main opposition said it defied regime attempts to divide and weaken the group and established itself as the only legitimate opposition to Bashar al-Assad ahead of upcoming Geneva talks. The High Negotiations Committee [HNC], the main umbrella group for the opposition force in the conflicted state maintained there is "no role for Bashar al-Assad and his clique" in Syria's future, referring to the regime's internal and external allies.

