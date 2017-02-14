Challenges await Syrian opposition as peace talks on the horizon
Syria's main opposition said it defied regime attempts to divide and weaken the group and established itself as the only legitimate opposition to Bashar al-Assad ahead of upcoming Geneva talks. The High Negotiations Committee [HNC], the main umbrella group for the opposition force in the conflicted state maintained there is "no role for Bashar al-Assad and his clique" in Syria's future, referring to the regime's internal and external allies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 4
|Plottmasteram
|121,923
|No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit...
|Feb 3
|henry
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Feb 2
|Mkz6
|3
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|3
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan '17
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec '16
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC