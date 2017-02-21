Canada Says It Will Resettle 1,200 Ye...

Canada Says It Will Resettle 1,200 Yezidi Refugees Fleeing Persecution By ISIS

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Time

Displaced Yezidi people flee violence from forces loyal to ISIS, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate Aug. 11, 2014. refugees fleeing persecution by the Islamic State militant group in Iraq, following a resolution last year to resettle members of the beleaguered minority group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Feb 18 Tim 5
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 4 Plottmasteram 121,923
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Feb 3 henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb 2 Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan 31 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan 31 silly rabbit 3
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan '17 PrinceofDarkness 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,555 • Total comments across all topics: 279,065,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC