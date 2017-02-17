Berlin: War Drama 'Insyriated' Wins E...

Berlin: War Drama 'Insyriated' Wins Europa Cinemas Label Prize

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Insyriated , Philippe van Leeuw's drama about a Syrian family caught in its home while its city is under siege, has won the European Cinemas Label prize as the best European film in the Panorama section of the Berlin Film Festival. could not be more vital and topical, and an entirely appropriate winner of the Label," the jury said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 4 Plottmasteram 121,923
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Feb 3 henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb 2 Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan 31 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan 31 silly rabbit 3
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan '17 PrinceofDarkness 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec '16 Oliver Cantterberry 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,096 • Total comments across all topics: 278,969,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC