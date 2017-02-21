Attack on Syrian security forces in H...

Attack on Syrian security forces in Homs kills 14: Syrian Observatory

Read more: Reuters

Militants attacked two Syrian security offices in the western city of Homs on Saturday with guns and suicide bombers, killing at least 42 people including a senior officer, a war monitor said. The attackers killed the head of military security and 29 others at one of its headquarters in the city and 12 more people at a branch of state security in attacks that began early in the morning, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

