Amnesty: Up to 13,000 hanged in Syriaa s a slaughterhousea

Amnesty: Up to 13,000 hanged in Syria's "slaughterhouse"

The Syrian prison was known to detainees as "the slaughterhouse." Behind its closed doors, the military police hanged as many of 13,000 people over the course of four years before carting out their bodies by the truckload for burial in mass graves, according to a new report issued by Amnesty International.

Chicago, IL

