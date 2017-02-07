Air strikes hit Syria's rebel-held Id...

Air strikes hit Syria's rebel-held Idlib city, 15 dead: residents

People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-held city of Idlib, Syria February 7, 2017. Civil defense members work at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-held city of Idlib, Syria February 7, 2017.

