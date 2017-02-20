Ahrar al-Sham commander killed by US ...

Ahrar al-Sham commander killed by US airstrike in Idlib, Syria

A suspected US drone strike on Saturday morning killed an Ahrar al-Sham commander in Idlib, the first western strike targeting the group in almost three years. Abu Hani al-Masri, an Egyptian fighter who had previously fought with al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, Somalia and Chechnya, was reportedly killed in the targeted strike.

