Activists: Syrian pro-government forces near IS-held Palmyra

Syrian activists say pro-government forces have reached the outskirts of Palmyra in their push to drive Islamic State militants from the ancient town. The activist-run Palmyra Coordination Committee says Syrian forces and their allies from the Lebanese Shiite militant Hezbollah group and Iranian advisers are at the town's western gateway, located about 5 kilometers from the famed Roman ruins.

