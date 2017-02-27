Acclaimed Vancouver author Deborah Ca...

Acclaimed Vancouver author Deborah Campbell receives Freedom to Read Award

Campbell was the unanimous choice for the honour, which is presented annually by the Writers' Union of Canada in recognition of work that is "passionately supportive of free expression." Last fall, she was awarded the $60,000 Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Prize for Nonfiction for "A Disappearance in Damascus: A Story of Friendship and Survival in the Shadow of War" .

Chicago, IL

