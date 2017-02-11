A 'human slaughterhouse' in Syria
Omar Alshogre is shown in the left image in July 2015 and in the right image in January 2017, one month after he got out of Syria's Saydnaya prison. AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL calls it the " human slaughterhouse ": a Syrian military prison where thousands of civilians have been killed "after being repeatedly tortured and systematically deprived of food, water, medicine and medical care."
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 4
|Plottmasteram
|121,923
|No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit...
|Feb 3
|henry
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Feb 2
|Mkz6
|3
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|3
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan '17
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec '16
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
