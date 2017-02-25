6 suicide bombers attack 2 security H...

6 suicide bombers attack 2 security HQ in Syria's Homs, killing 42

Six suicide bombers detonated themselves in two security headquarters in Syria's central province of Homs on Saturday, killing at least 42 people, a monitor group and state TV reported. Three of the suicide bombers went to the al-Ghouta area, and three others to the Mahata, to detonate themselves in the two security compounds, said the state-owned TV.

Chicago, IL

