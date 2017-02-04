20 NIU students affected by Trump tra...

20 NIU students affected by Trump travel ban

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Northwest Herald

Alghzzy moved here for school from Syria and is one of many affected by the recent travel ban. Northern Illinois University statistics graduate student Atef Alghzzy poses for a portrait Friday in DeKalb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 1 hr Plottmasteram 121,923
News No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit... Fri henry 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Thu Mkz6 3
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Jan 31 silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Jan 31 silly rabbit 3
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan 5 PrinceofDarkness 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec '16 Oliver Cantterberry 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,237 • Total comments across all topics: 278,556,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC