20 NIU students affected by Trump travel ban
Alghzzy moved here for school from Syria and is one of many affected by the recent travel ban. Northern Illinois University statistics graduate student Atef Alghzzy poses for a portrait Friday in DeKalb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|1 hr
|Plottmasteram
|121,923
|No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit...
|Fri
|henry
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Thu
|Mkz6
|3
|'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump...
|Jan 31
|silly rabbit
|3
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan 5
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec '16
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC