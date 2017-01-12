Writings of Obscure American Leftist Drive Kurdish Forces in Syria

A fighter from the Kurdish People Protection Unit poses for a photo at sunset in the Syrian town of Ain Issi, some 50 kilometres north of Raqqa, uring clashes between IS group jihadists and YPG fighters on July 10, 2015. Could the writings of a little-know leftist from a rural American state help to reshape the political structure of the nation that emerges from the Syrian civil war? That could be the case if the Kurdish YPG - one of the most effective forces in the U.S.-backed struggle against Islamic State extremists - succeeds in its goal of carving out a self-governing entity in the areas it controls in northern Syria.

