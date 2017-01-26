Weakened Syrian Rebels Maintain Disapproval of Russian-proposed Constitution

Russian soldiers gather in the government-held side of the embattled city of Aleppo before the start of an evacuation operation of rebel fighters and their families from rebel-held areas on Dec. 15, 2016. Seven months ago, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reacted indignantly when a Lebanese newspaper reported that Russian diplomats had finished drafting a new constitution for his country - one that included a name change for the Syrian Arab Republic with the removal of the word Arab.

