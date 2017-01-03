Water Crisis in Syrian Capital As Gov...

Water Crisis in Syrian Capital As Government Attacks Valley

14 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Residents of Damascus are scrambling for clean water after the government attacked rebels holding the city's main source in a nearby valley, leading to an accidental outage that has stretched on for nearly two weeks. The cut-off is a major challenge to the government's effort throughout the nearly 6-year-old civil war to keep the capital as insulated as possible from the effects of the conflict tearing apart much of the country.

