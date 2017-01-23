Visa mix-up: Syrian refugee who found...

Visa mix-up: Syrian refugee who founded N.S. chocolatier stopped at U.S. border

A Syrian refugee whose family has established a thriving chocolate-making business in northern Nova Scotia says U.S. border officials prevented him from entering the United States on the weekend because he didn't have a visa, as required by law. He said he had been invited to speak with the governor of Vermont, and was also planning to speak at a local school and a radio station about his family's successful business, Peace by Chocolate, in Antigonish, N.S. He thought the governor's invitation would be all he needed to cross the border, but he soon learned that most permanent residents of Canada require a visa and a passport to enter the United States.

