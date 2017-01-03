US military kills 4 mid-level Islamic...

US military kills 4 mid-level Islamic State commanders in Iraq and Syria

14 hrs ago

The US has killed four mid-level Islamic State commanders in airstrikes in both Iraq and Syria since the beginning of December 2016, the military announced over the past week. The Islamic State commanders were involved in military, suicide, chemical, and financial operations, according to the US military.

Chicago, IL

