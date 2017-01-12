US imposes sanctions on Syrian milita...

US imposes sanctions on Syrian military, tech company

The Obama administration imposed sanctions Thursday on 18 Syrian government officials, Syria's military and a tech company in response to the use of chemical weapons by President Bashar Assad's government. The State Department slapped sanctions on the Organization for Technological Industries, which it accused of helping Syria's ballistic missile program.

