UPDATE 1-Syrian official says deal reached to fix Damascus water supply

12 hrs ago

A Syrian provincial governor said on Wednesday the government and rebels had agreed on a plan to repair damage to a spring in the Wadi Barada area that supplies water to the capital, state television reported. The report could not be immediately confirmed with rebel fighters.

