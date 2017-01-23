UPDATE 1-Russian bombers hit Islamic State near besieged Syrian army enclave

BEIRUT, Jan 23 Russian jets pounded Islamic State in the eastern Syrian province of Deir al-Zor on Monday, seeking to thwart a full-blown assault by the militants against the last district in the region still held by the Damascus government. Six TU-22 strategic bombers carried out air strikes against Islamic State targets near the city of Deir al-Zor, Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.

