UN: Syrian Government, Rebels Denying Humanitarian Access to Civilians

The United Nations has accused the Syrian government and opposition groups of denying humanitarian access to hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped in besieged areas. Jan Egeland, the special adviser for Syria, called December and January the worst months for the delivery of life-saving aid.

