UN peace talks on Syria delayed until February 20: diplomats30 min ago
UN-led peace talks on Syria have been postponed until February 20, the UN special envoy told the Security Council today, according to diplomats at the closed meeting. The talks in Geneva had been scheduled to begin on February 8 but Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov last week announced they would be delayed, without providing reasons.
