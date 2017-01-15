UN: interruption of water supply in Syria a war crime
The secretary, who acts as chair for the UN/ISSG Task Force on Humanitarian Access in Syria, made the statement during a press conference where the adviser said that more than 5.5 million people are experiencing water shortages where around 30 percent of water functions have been restored. The adviser stated that Syria is still very much a battleground, and the UN is trying to do investigate the situation more.
