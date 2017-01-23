UN Appeals for $4.6 Billion to Assist...

UN Appeals for $4.6 Billion to Assist Millions of Syrian Refugees

Syrian women prepare food for their family outside their tents, at a Syrian refugee camp in the town of Bar Elias, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, March 29, 2016. The United Nations is appealing for $4.63 billion to assist nearly five million Syrian refugees and millions of people hosting them in neighboring countries.

