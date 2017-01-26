UN aid chief accuses Syria of blockin...

UN aid chief accuses Syria of blocking help to neediest

The U.N. humanitarian chief accused the Syrian government on Thursday of blocking aid to hundreds of thousands of the country's neediest people despite a nationwide cease-fire that has given "a glimmer of hope" that the conflict might be coming to an end. Undersecretary-General Stephen O'Brien told the Security Council that a two-step approval process that the government agreed to for humanitarian convoys to cross conflict lines to get to besieged and hard to reach areas "has become, in practice, a 10-step process."

Chicago, IL

