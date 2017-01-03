U.S. Navy destroyer fires warning sho...

U.S. Navy destroyer fires warning shots at Iranian vessels: U.S. officials

21 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A U.S. Navy destroyer fired three warning shots at four Iranian fast-attack vessels after they closed in at a high rate of speed near the Strait of Hormuz, two U.S. defense officials told Reuters on Monday. The incident, which occurred Sunday and was first reported by Reuters, comes as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office on Jan. 20. In September, Trump vowed that any Iranian vessels that harass the U.S. Navy in the Gulf would be "shot out of the water."

