U.S.-backed force seizes Syria citadel from Islamic State

13 hrs ago

The Jabar citadel on the banks of Lake Assad was taken by the Syrian Democratic Forces alliance on Thursday, militia spokesman Talal Silo said. It is located near a dam on the Euphrates River that the U.S.-backed alliance also aims to capture in the current phase of its campaign.

