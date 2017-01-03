U.S.-backed force seizes Syria citadel from Islamic State
The Jabar citadel on the banks of Lake Assad was taken by the Syrian Democratic Forces alliance on Thursday, militia spokesman Talal Silo said. It is located near a dam on the Euphrates River that the U.S.-backed alliance also aims to capture in the current phase of its campaign.
