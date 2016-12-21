Turkish Defense Minister: No major vi...

Turkish Defense Minister: No major violations of Syrian ceasefire so far

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Syrian Abu Khaled stands amid the rubble of his destroyed house in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of Damascus, on December 30, 2016, on the first day of a nationwide truce. There have not been any violations so far that could "undermine" the cease-fire in Syria, Turkey's Defense Minister said Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Sat Oliver Cantterberry 4
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Dec 27 happygilmore 121,909
News 'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy... Nov '16 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 8
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14) Oct '16 seoshon 39
News Russia mulls resuming military presence in Viet... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,165 • Total comments across all topics: 277,513,217

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC