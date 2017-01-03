Turkey Urges Russia, Iran To Stop Shi'ite Forces From Violating Syrian Truce

Turkey on January 4 urged Russia and Iran to rein in Hizballah and other Shi'ite militias in Syria who Ankara accuses of repeatedly violating a nearly week-old cease-fire. Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu warned that if the violations continue, it will torpedo peace talks that Russia, Iran, and Turkey are organizing for January 23 in the capital of Kazakhstan.

