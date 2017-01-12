Turkey, Russia sign memorandum of coordinating strikes in Syria
Representives from the Russian and the Turkish Chief of Staff have signed an agreement to define mechanisms and coordination regarding the flight security and cooperation of both countries during operations against "terrorist targets" in Syria following a meeting in Moscow, the Turkish Armed Forces announced on Jan. 12. The statement said the interdelegatory meetings were held between the Russian and Turkish military representatives to ensure the flight security and prevent unwanted incidents during operations in Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|7 hr
|Butterfly4273
|121,922
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan 5
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 31
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|8
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|seoshon
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC