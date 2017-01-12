Turkey, Russia sign memorandum of coo...

Turkey, Russia sign memorandum of coordinating strikes in Syria

Yesterday Read more: Turkish Daily News

Representives from the Russian and the Turkish Chief of Staff have signed an agreement to define mechanisms and coordination regarding the flight security and cooperation of both countries during operations against "terrorist targets" in Syria following a meeting in Moscow, the Turkish Armed Forces announced on Jan. 12. The statement said the interdelegatory meetings were held between the Russian and Turkish military representatives to ensure the flight security and prevent unwanted incidents during operations in Syria.

Chicago, IL

