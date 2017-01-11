Tillerson Defers to Russia in Syria
The headline previewing how Donald Trump's secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson would handle uncomfortable questions at his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday said that he would take a hard line on Russia. Tillerson did claim that the U.S. should have provided more material support to Ukraine following the invasion of Crimea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commentary Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|35 min
|Cookie4237
|121,919
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Jan 5
|PrinceofDarkness
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 31
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|8
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|seoshon
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC