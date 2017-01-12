The Syrian conflict separated the Ele...

The Syrian conflict separated the Elendaris until a mosque and a synagogue brought them together

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

"My beloved," she cries out in Arabic, running for her nephew, Aram at Pearson airport in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. The toddler sits atop suitcases containing all the belongings he and his family could take from Syria to Turkey and, almost a year later, to Toronto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 16 hr Petesake 121,922
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan 5 PrinceofDarkness 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec 31 Oliver Cantterberry 4
News 'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy... Nov '16 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 8
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14) Oct '16 seoshon 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,039 • Total comments across all topics: 277,864,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC