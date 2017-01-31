The Middle Eastern Treats at BigDash ...

The Middle Eastern Treats at BigDash Ice Cream Offer a Window into Syrian Culture

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

The picture of Syria that the news media paints today is not of the Syria that Asmaa Khattab, owner of Richardson's BigDash Ice Cream, remembers. Khattab immigrated from Damascus to the United States in 2004, following her husband, Kareen AlRefaai, who arrived in 1995 and became a naturalized citizen in 2001.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... 3 hr silly rabbit 3
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jan 27 Popular Phart 121,923
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... Jan 5 PrinceofDarkness 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec '16 Oliver Cantterberry 4
News 'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy... Nov '16 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 8
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,458 • Total comments across all topics: 278,436,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC