Syria's war: East Ghouta 'refuses any evacuation deal'

"There is no human being in Eastern Ghouta who would accept packing up, leaving this city, and handing it over to the government - even if that means being killed," Ward Mardini, a local journalist in Saqba, one of the 29 communities in Eastern Ghouta under opposition control for the past four years, told Al Jazeera. Over the past year, Damascus has reached a series of local truce agreements in which rebels - the government refers to them as "terrorists" - agree to lay down heavy weapons and evacuate areas after years of bombardment and siege.

