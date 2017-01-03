Syria's war: Astana peace talks 'set for January 23'
Russia has reportedly confirmed talks between the Syrian government and the opposition are due to take place in Kazakhstan capital, Ashtana, on January 23. The negotiations, brokered by Russia and Turkey, intend to build on the current ceasefire, which has been in effect since late December. oes not include the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant , or the former al-Qaeda affiliate Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, "At this time there is no indication that the meeting will be postponed.
