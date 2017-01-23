Syria's motley crew of fighters now a...

Syria's motley crew of fighters now at negotiating table

" Regardless of whether the talks in the freezing Kazakh capital provide a path forward for peace in Syria, there was one definite and tangible outcome: The country's ragtag army of rebels has found a place at the negotiating table, literally. For the first time, more than a dozen rebel representatives were invited to attend the two-day talks in Astana, sitting in the same room briefly across from government officials, their sworn enemies who refer to them as terrorists.

