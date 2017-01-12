Syria's Civil War: Aleppo's heritage ...

Syria's Civil War: Aleppo's heritage sites 'in danger'

Al Jazeera

"What happened in Aleppo is a disaster," Maamoun Abdulkarim, Syria's Director General of Antiquities and Museums told Al Jazeera in a telephone interview from Damascus this week. "We have more than 150 heritage buildings with different levels of damage, without taking into account places like the ancient souk, 60 percent of which is destroyed a Many of the traditional houses, dating from around the first century AD, are also damaged."

Chicago, IL

