Syrians fight food waste in Halifax

Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Rafat Harb and brothers Alaa and Ahmad Alhraki are turning excess food into jam, pickles, banana bread and other delicacies as way of fighting food waste. A trio of young Syrian refugees are fighting back against food waste by transforming unwanted items into meals with a Middle Eastern twist.

