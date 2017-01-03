Syrian war is a over,a countrya s fate in Russiaa s hands, top GOP senator says

The fate of Syria in the wake of the country's devastating six-year civil war will be dictated in Moscow, not Washington, reaffirming President Bashar Assad's regime's hold on power, the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations committee said Friday. The December recapture of the Syrian city of Aleppo, a long-held redoubt for moderate forces battling to topple the Assad regime, marked the beginning of the end of the war and stands as the final rebuke of President Obama's strategy in the region, Sen. Bob Corker said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.