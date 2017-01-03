Syrian war is a over,a countrya s fate in Russiaa s hands, top GOP senator says
The fate of Syria in the wake of the country's devastating six-year civil war will be dictated in Moscow, not Washington, reaffirming President Bashar Assad's regime's hold on power, the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations committee said Friday. The December recapture of the Syrian city of Aleppo, a long-held redoubt for moderate forces battling to topple the Assad regime, marked the beginning of the end of the war and stands as the final rebuke of President Obama's strategy in the region, Sen. Bob Corker said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep...
|Thu
|PrinceofDarkness
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jan 4
|Brian_G
|121,911
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 31
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|8
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|seoshon
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC