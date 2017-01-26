Syrian troops take control of water facility from rebels
Syrian government troops gained control of the village that houses the main water source for Damascus Saturday, as fighters begin to evacuate, in a major development that caps weeks of fighting in the area, according to Syrian state TV and opposition media. The development could signal the end of a standoff in the Barada Valley that restricted the water flow to nearly 5 million residents for nearly a month.
