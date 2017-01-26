Syrian troops take control of water facility from rebels8 min ago

Syrian troops take control of water f...

Syrian troops take control of water facility from rebels

Syrian state TV and military media army say government troops have gained control of the main water source for Damascus. The development today could signal the end of a standoff in the Barada Valley that restricted the water flow to nearly 5 million residents for nearly a month.

