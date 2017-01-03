Syrian state TV: Car bomb kills 10 in...

Syrian state TV: Car bomb kills 10 in government-held town

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian citizens and security forces gather next to damaged cars at the scene where explosion hit a commercial street, in the costal town of Jableh, Syria, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. A large explosion hit a Syrian government-held coastal town on Thursday, killing and wounding several people, according to Syria's state TV an attack that undermined a nearly week-old and already shaky Russia- and Turkey-brokered cease-fire.

