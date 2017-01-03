Syrian state TV: Car bomb kills 10 in government-held town
In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian citizens and security forces gather next to damaged cars at the scene where explosion hit a commercial street, in the costal town of Jableh, Syria, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. A large explosion hit a Syrian government-held coastal town on Thursday, killing and wounding several people, according to Syria's state TV an attack that undermined a nearly week-old and already shaky Russia- and Turkey-brokered cease-fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Wed
|Brian_G
|121,911
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 31
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|8
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|seoshon
|39
|Russia mulls resuming military presence in Viet...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC