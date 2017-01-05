Syrian state TV: Car bomb kills 10 in...

Syrian state TV: Car bomb kills 10 in government-held town

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

A large explosion hit a Syrian government-held coastal town on Thursday, killing at least 10 people and wounding dozens, according to Syria's state TV. The attack was a major blow to the nearly week-old and already shaky cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey.

Chicago, IL

