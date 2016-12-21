Syrian star turned pizza boy dreams o...

Syrian star turned pizza boy dreams of Hollywood ending

12 hrs ago

It's an all-too-familiar Hollywood story: the out-of-work actor eking out an existence in cheap housing, earning minimum wage delivering pizzas, desperate for his big break. But for Jay Abdo - one of the Arab world's biggest stars before the conflict in Syria made him just another anonymous refugee on the mean streets of Los Angeles - it has been particularly tough.

