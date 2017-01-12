Syrian Rebels Say They Support Upcomi...

Syrian Rebels Say They Support Upcoming Peace Talks in Kazakhstan

16 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Syrian rebel negotiators announced Saturday their support of Russia-Turkey brokered talks aimed at finding a political solution to the nearly six-year-long conflict in Syria, but they say a planned meeting this month in Kazakhstan should be seen only as a first step toward the resumption of the long-stalled U.N.-backed Geneva peace process. The Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee, which has been shut out of the Russian-Turkish talks process, said in a statement that it backed a military delegation, which will attend the meeting in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

