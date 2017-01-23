Syrian rebels say no plan to sign com...

Syrian rebels say no plan to sign communique at Astana talks

Read more: Reuters

The Syrian rebel delegation has no plans to sign a communique at the Astana talks, its spokesman Yahya al-Aridi told reporters on Tuesday, the second day of indirect negotiations between the rebels and the Damascus government. ISTANBUL Claims that Turkey will hand over the Syrian town of al-Bab to President Bashar al-Assad's forces after driving out Islamic State are not true, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus told the state-run Anadolu agency on Tuesday.

