Syrian official says agreement reached to fix damaged Damascus water source: state tv

3 hrs ago

The governor of Syria's Damascus Countryside province said on Wednesday the government had agreed with rebels in the Wadi Barada area for technicians to enter a damaged spring facility that supplies water to the capital, state television reported. The spring was knocked out of service in late December, reducing water supplies to the 70 percent of inhabitants of Damascus and surrounding areas that it serves.

